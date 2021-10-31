Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,541 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $122.24 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

