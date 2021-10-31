Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average of $244.73. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,140 shares of company stock valued at $76,944,662. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

