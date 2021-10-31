Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 75,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.