Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys 5,531 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 203,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 284,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 402,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 6,723,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.