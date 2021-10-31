Bienville Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

ARKK traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $121.28. 3,165,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,929. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85.

