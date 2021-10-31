Bienville Capital Management LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. Twitter comprises about 0.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 14,818,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,676,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

