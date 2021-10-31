Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,225. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

