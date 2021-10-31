BIKI Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $4,849.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00222275 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00096924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.