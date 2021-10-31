Binance Coin Price Reaches $525.59 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $87.67 billion and $2.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $525.59 or 0.00852816 BTC on exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
