BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.84 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

