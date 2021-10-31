Birch Grove Capital LP Invests $2.13 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. Spirit AeroSystems comprises about 1.0% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

SPR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,360. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

