bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00105492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.49 or 1.00245407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.55 or 0.06939676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

