BitCoal Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $22,127.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00448592 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.