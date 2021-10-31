Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $42.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $65.17 or 0.00105973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

