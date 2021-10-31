Bitcoin SV Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $198.66 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $162.18 or 0.00268152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,481.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.03 or 0.00967295 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.04 or 0.00234856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,884,427 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

