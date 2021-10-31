Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million.

TSE:BDI opened at C$4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.67. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

