Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 590,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.