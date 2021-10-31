Black Maple Capital Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.4% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after purchasing an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $94.54. 5,260,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,076. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.