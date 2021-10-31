BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $629,870.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $629,870.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00068258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00073984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00100004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,281.67 or 0.99439859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.84 or 0.07035629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00024123 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

