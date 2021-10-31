BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,004,791 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of BlackLine worth $53,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

