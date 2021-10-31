BlackRock Inc. Has $12.71 Million Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.88% of Adicet Bio worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ACET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

