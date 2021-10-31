BlackRock Inc. Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 836.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 463,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $56.67 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

