BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 615,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Soliton by 30,583.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter worth $1,352,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.21. Soliton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

