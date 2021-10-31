BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 349,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.29. 83,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,328. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

