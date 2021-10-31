BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 54.6% in October

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
