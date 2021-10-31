BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 54.6% in October

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.34 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.