BlockBank 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockBank has traded down 1% against the US dollar. BlockBank has a market cap of $9.29 million and $1.11 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlockBank

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,912,626 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

