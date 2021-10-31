Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $19.16 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for about 6.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

YNDX opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. Yandex has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $83.55.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

