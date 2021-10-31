Blue Pool Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 715.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $169.07 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.77 and a 200-day moving average of $177.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 billion, a PE ratio of 277.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

