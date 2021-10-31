BlueLinx (BXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Shares of BXC opened at $47.63 on Friday. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

