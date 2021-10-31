BlueSpruce Investments LP Lowers Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlueSpruce Investments LP cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,492 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 12.7% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $695,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $54,916,256,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 75.8% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 162,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $674.89 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $578.76 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $752.98 and a 200-day moving average of $722.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

