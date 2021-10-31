BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 1,782,617 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BlueSpruce Investments LP decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,782,617 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 0.7% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.