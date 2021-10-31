BMO Capital Markets Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$43.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.20 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

TSE:SU opened at C$32.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.81. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

