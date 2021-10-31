BMO Capital Markets Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $105.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,396.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

