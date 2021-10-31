BMO Capital Markets Raises Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $62.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

HOG stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 169.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 119.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 134.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

