BMO Capital Markets Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $98.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

