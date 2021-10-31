BMO Capital Markets Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $98.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Shares of TXRH opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
