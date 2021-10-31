BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.62 ($72.49).

EPA BNP opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.83.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

