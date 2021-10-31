BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

