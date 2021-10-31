Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $158,435.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00224953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

