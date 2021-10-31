Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

