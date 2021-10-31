Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 467,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 171,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,039. Boqii has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $182.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boqii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.