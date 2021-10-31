Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires Shares of 905,160 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,517,532,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $254.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.