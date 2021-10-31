Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,881,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,267,693,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 5.63% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

