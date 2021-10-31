Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 563,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,840,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after buying an additional 1,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,592,000 after buying an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

