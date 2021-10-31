Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $100.44 Billion Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 283,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,071,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.6% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $625.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $626.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.45.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

