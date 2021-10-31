Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $68.06 Billion Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 491,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. McKesson accounts for about 1.1% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of McKesson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

MCK stock opened at $207.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $210.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,993 shares of company stock worth $9,410,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.