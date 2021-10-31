Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,751,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 505,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 406,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 746,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 453,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $169.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

