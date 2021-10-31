Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,656,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,184,336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Adient plc has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

