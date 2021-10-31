Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 408,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,227,766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $123.04 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

