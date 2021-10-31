BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,079. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.