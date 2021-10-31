BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Trading 4.1% Higher

BR Malls Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.56. 5,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. BR Malls Participações had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $47.35 million during the quarter.

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

